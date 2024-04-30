Richmond-Burton advances to KRC tournament title match: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 1, Woodstock 0: At the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament in Richmond, Abby Leslie scored to lead the Rockets in the tournament quarterfinal. The Rockets will play Johnsburg in the tournament championship Wednesday.

Taylor LaBay made three saves in net for R-B (11-2-1, 7-0).

Johnsburg 5, Woodstock North 2: At the KRC Tournament in Woodstock, Liz Smith and Wynne Oeffling each score two goals to help the Skyhawks advance to the tournament championship Wednesday. Charlie Eastland also scored for Johnsburg (12-3, 6-2).

Belvidere North 9, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves fell in their nonconference matchup.

Burlington Central 6, Crystal Lake South 3: At Burlington, the Rockets (6-6-2, 4-1) earned a big Fox Valley Conference win at home.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 6, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Wolves used a four-run third inning to pick up a FVC win. Ryan Myers drove in three runs off two hits while Karson Steifer and Conner Pollasky each brought home a run for the Wolves (14-9, 5-8).

Wolves starter Owen Satterlee struck out six batters over 6⅔ innings, allowing one earned run off seven hits.

Connor Rubin drove in a run for the Rockets (14-7, 9-4).

Crystal Lake Central 9, Jacobs 4: At Crystal Lake, James Dreher drove in three runs to lead the Tigers to a FVC win. Drew Welder added two RBI for Central (8-11, 4-8) while Connor Gibour and Ethan Wolf brought in a run.

Tigers starter Jared Gariepy struck out five batters in 5 ⅔ innings of work. He allowed one earned run off five hits.

Gage Martin finished with two RBI for the Golden Eagles (14-7, 6-6).

McHenry 10, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors turned seven hits to 10 runs on their way to a FVC win. Kaden Wasniweski drove in three runs off two hits while Connor McLean brought in two off two hits for McHenry (20-4, 9-3).

McHenry starter Brandon Shannon earned the win after striking out three batters over five innings. He allowed two earned runs off four hits.

Christian Alther brought home a run for the Gators (11-9, 5-8).

Hampshire 12, Dundee-Crown 2 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs used strong pitching and timely hitting to earn a FVC win. Ari Fivelson, Wilson Wemhoff and Jack Perrone each drove in two runs while Anthony Karbowski finished with an RBI for Hampshire (15-6, 7-4).

Wemhoff started for the Whips and struck out two batters of three innings, allowing one earned run. Lukas Marek threw an inning and struck out two batters while Luke Lacke struck out three batters over one inning.

Hayden DeMarsh and Jake Guyon each brought in a run for the Chargers (3-22, 0-14).

Marengo 12, Sandwich 6: At Marengo, David Lopez hit a home run and drove in three runs off two hits to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Drew Litchfield and Alten Bergbreiter each brought in two runs and Quinn Lechner, Andrew Johnson and Michael Kirchhoff each finished with an RBI for Marengo (18-8, 10-3).

Johnson struck out six batters in 5 ⅔ innings.

Johnsburg 16, Harvard 5: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks scored five runs in the third and nine in the seventh to run away with a KRC win. Brady Fisher brought home four runs off three hits for Johnsburg (5-19, 4-9) while Ashton Stern drove in three and Kaeden Frost added two.

Stern started for the Skyhawks and struck out six batters over five innings.

Adam Cooke, Eltan Powles and Evan Martin each drove home a run for the Hornets (5-16, 0-12).

Plano 7, Richmond-Burton 6 (9 inn.): At Plano, the Rockets dropped their KRC matchup with a walk-off loss. R-B (16-8, 7-6) tied the game in the top of the seventh when Aiden Wicinski drove in a run off a double and a Ryan Junge sacrifice fly.

Junge started for the Rockets and struck out eight batters and allowed six runs, none earned, off three hits.

Woodstock North 8, Woodstock 6: At Woodstock, the Thunder scored five runs in third to pick up a KRC crosstown win. Trevor Mark drove in three runs off two hits and Zaiden Vess brought in two more for North (6-15, 6-7).

Thunder starter Bob Gerloff struck out six batters over 5 ⅓ innings.

Trevor Cote brought in two runs for the Blue Streaks (7-14, 5-5) while Everett Flannery, Cayden Holtzee and Noah Rodriguez each added an RBI.

Chicago Hope 9, Marian Central 2: At Chicago, the Hurricanes couldn’t keep up on the road. Brodee Vermette drove in a run for Marian (6-16, 0-9).

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 6, Burlington Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Liv Shaw drove in four runs off two hits to lead the Tigers to a FVC win. Ella Arana drove in a run off four hits for the Tigers (14-5, 9-3) and Makayla Malone added another run.

Tigers starter Oli Victorine struck out 12 batters and allowed two earned runs off five hits.

Allie Botkin and Olivia Sutton each brought home a run for the Rockets (11-13, 5-7).

Jacobs 14, Cary-Grove 11: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pick up a FVC win. Aliyah Escareno broke an 11-11 tie with a single to left field before Talia DiSilvio brought in two more runs. Escareno and DiSilvio each drove in four runs for Jacobs (4-16, 1-11).

Addison DeSomer hit three home runs and drove in five runs for the Trojans (7-13, 4-8) while Maddie Crick hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Hampshire 18, Crystal Lake South 3 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, Bria Riebel drove in four runs and hit a home run to lead an offensive clinic for the Whips. Mia Robinson hit a home run for Hampshire (12-8, 6-5) and drove in another three runs in the win.

Elaina Lindmark struck out nine batters over four innings, allowing two earned runs off three hits.

Riley Travis hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Gators (0-17, 0-11).

Dundee-Crown 11, McHenry 10: At McHenry, the Chargers survived eight late unanswered runs from the Warriors to earn a FVC win. Jordyn Jeffs led D-C (12-11, 7-5) with three runs while Faith Dierwechter brought in two runs.

Channing Keppy, Maddie Gilund, Maddison Harvey, Jadyn Polerecky and Lyla Oeffling each brought in a run for the Warriors (11-10, 7-5).

Harvard 4, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Tallulah Eichholz and Nayeli Sanchez combined to strike out 11 batters to help the Hornets earn a KRC win. Eichholz struck out four batters and didn’t allow a hit or an earned run while Sanchez struck out seven batters and didn’t allow a run on four hits for Harvard (8-9, 5-4).

Britta Livdahl and Ytzel Lopez each drove in a run for the Hornets.

Woodstock North 9, Johnsburg 2: At Woodstock, Kylee Nicholson struck out 10 batters and drove in two runs to lead the Thunder to a KRC win. Nicholson threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs off six hits for North (13-8, 8-2).

Makayla Nordahl brought in three runs while Krista Herrmann drove in two more runs for the Thunder.

Ella Smith hit a two-run home run for the Skyhawks (11-12, 3-6).

Marengo 14, Plano 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians turned 11 runs into 14 hits to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Kylee Jensen hit a home run and drove in three runs for Marengo (18-5, 8-0) Gabby Giesek drove in four runs while Jozsa Christiansen brought in another three.

Marengo starter Lily Kunzer struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run off one hit.

Richmond-Burton 12, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Madison Kunzer struck out nine batters and drove in two runs to help the Rockets win their KRC matchup. Kunzer allowed one earned run on three hits for R-B (18-6, 7-4).

Rebecca Lanz drove in two runs for R-B while Gabby Hird and Jocelyn Hird each finished with an RBI.

Annabelle Groves, Grace Topf and Emma Douglas each had a hit for the Blue Streaks (0-17-1, 0-9).

Boys lacrosse

Lakes 12, Prairie Ridge 2: At Lake Villa, the Wolves dropped their nonconference game.

Crystal Lake Central 12, Kaneland 7: At Maple Park, the Tigers picked up a big nonconferene win.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 4, Jacobs 3: At Cary-Grove, the Trojans held on to pick up a FVC win. Jake Karlovsky and Leo Petropoulos each won their singles matches for C-G (15-3, 3-2) while Chris Ptaszek/Lincoln Karlovsky and Zach Nygren/Mason Rebscher won their doubles matches.

Jack Soto won his singles match for Jacobs while August Nelson/Soham Kalra and Austin Dinh/Ryan Fulton won their doubles matches.

Girls track and field

Crystal Lake South Quad: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge won the quad with 108 points. Cary-Grove finished second with 64, Crystal Lake South took third with 52.5 while Crystal Lake Central took fourth at 31.5.

Jacobs Triangular: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles narrowly won the FVC meet with 69 points. Huntley finished close behind with 65 while McHenry had 33.