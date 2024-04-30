Huntley man accused of hitting a person with his car after an altercation at Route 47 and Ackman Road

A Huntley man is accused of “knowingly” hitting a person with his vehicle after an altercation on the shoulder of the road at Illinois Route 47 and Ackman Road.

Paul D. Hoerer, 48, of the 12400 block of Glazier Street, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon, which are Class 3 felonies; he also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to give aid or information and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Sentencing for a conviction on a Class 3 felony is two to five years in prison. Probation also is a possible.

Police allege at 7:40 p.m. April 22, Hoerer “knowingly and without legal justification drove his vehicle recklessly by disregarding the safety of person(s) or property by knowingly” striking a man “with his [Ford Explorer] after an altercation the two engaged in on the shoulder of Illinois Route 47 at Ackman Road. By hitting him with his vehicle Hoerer caused the man “to fall into his vehicle, also damaging the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Hoerer then allegedly left the scene without giving “aid or information” to the person he’s accused of hitting with his car, but Hoerer was later located at his home address by Huntley police, according to the court records. Prior to then, Hoerer “made no attempt to report hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle,” according to the complaint.

His attorney, Edward J. Donahue, declined to comment.