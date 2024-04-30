‘Baby: The Musical’ a bundle of joy on Lake Forest stage

"Baby: The Musical" will be presented by Citadel Theatre through May 19. (Photo provided by North Shore Camera Club)

Following the Baby Boomers generation, there is a whole group of grandparents and parents anxiously awaiting the arrival of bundles of joy nationwide. There are even groups of offspring nicknamed “COVID babies,” who were conceived or born during the pandemic.

The show “Baby: The Musical” explores having a baby or thinking about it at three different ages through the lens of three very different couples. In addition to the strengths of the six leads, the use of ensemble by director Scott Shallenbarger is energetic and clever.

Much of the story is told through song, almost like a mini operetta, which plays to the absolute strength of this cast whose vocal talents are off the charts. While the overall book and lyrics have shades of the 1980s, when the show was conceived and written, the age-old story of a young couple with an unexpected pregnancy, a couple with fertility issues and an older couple who think they are on the brink of empty nesting translates to present day.

For many in the audience, it is reminiscent of a time gone by when having babies and raising children is so fraught with exhaustion and action that you barely have time to let it all sink in.

For many, it is a beautiful glance back at those times and the bittersweetness of the fleeting moments of being parents of an infant.

The cast has such excellent vocal skills. So much so that it is difficult to single out individual players. Nevertheless, the talents of Madison Jaffe-Richter (playing Lizzie, the young college student) and Mark Yacullo (playing Nick, the husband of the couple experiencing the pain of fertility issues) are just top-notch. They both sing with their souls.

The beautiful ballads of “The Story Goes On” (featuring Lizzie and the entire ensemble) and “Patterns” (sung by Julie Bayer playing Arlene) are emotional and spot on. And, at the top of Act II, the jazzy female ensemble song “The Ladies Singing Their Song” draws you back into the show and provides some comic relief.

The lighting design by Jodi Williams and music direction by Roger Bingaman tie the entire piece together and honor the thematic lyrics.

Audiences can experience the different aspects of “baby fever” at Citadel this spring through May 19.

(Run time is two hours and 45 minutes, including intermission.)

• Mary Beth Euker is a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Baby: The Musical”

• WHERE: Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest

• WHEN: Through May 19

• COST: Tickets start at $40

• INFORMATION: www.citadeltheatre.org, 847-735-8554