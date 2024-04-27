Huntley girls track third at Wheaton Warrenville South Invitational: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls track and field

Wheaton-Warrenville South Invitational: At Wheaton, Huntley’s Dominique Johnson (long jump) and Sophie Amin (100 high hurdles) won events as the Red Raiders finished third in the 20-team meet with 75 1/2 points.

Amin, Johnson, K’Leigh Saenz and Vicky Evtimov won the 4x100 relay, and Saenz, Johnson, Emmy Byers and Evtimove won the 4x200 relay.

Morgan Sauber, Aspen Maldonado, Cori Kilvinger and Haley Rahman won the 4x800 relay.

Byers, Sauber, Saenz and Evtimov took second in the 4x400.

Evtimov also was second in the 100, while Sienna Robertson was fourth in the discus. Elena Fetzer was fifth in the shot put.