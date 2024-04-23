Private and home-school parents can learn about special education in McHenry High District 156 Thursday

McHenry Community High School District 156 invites families of homeschool and private school students to meet with district officials to discuss special education services on April 25 at its district office.

Led by District 156 assistant superintendent for special services Shae Gibour, the meeting will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at 4716 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry. The meeting is an opportunity for families of homeschool or private school students to learn about special services offered to residents of District 156.

For more information, call Gibour at 815-759-2024.