April 19, 2024
Downed power lines cause outage, street closure in McHenry

McHenry Police put out an alert to avoid the intersection of John Street and Riverstream Drive

By Shaw Local News Network

(Photo contributed by ComEd)

The intersection of John Street and Riverstream Drive in McHenry is currently closed.

The McHenry Police Department put out an alert just before 5:30 p.m. Friday urging the public to avoid the intersection and saying they are aware of a power outage in the area. The department sent an update just before 7 p.m. saying local traffic can take Riverstream Drive and Judy Lane as a detour.

ComEd’s outage map indicates about 225 people in the vicinity are out of electricity and estimates power should be restored by 9 p.m. The probable cause of the outage is downed wires, according to the map.

A ComEd spokesperson said a tree from a private property fell onto power lines and took down power lines and a pole. She said crews are working on getting the power lines and pole back up.