‘A McHenry County original’: Former county treasurer Glenda Miller dies at 68

Glenda Miller of Harvard was the longtime chief deputy treasurer before she was elected to the office's top job in 2014. (Sarah Nader)

Former McHenry County Treasurer Glenda Miller died Wednesday. She was 68.

Miller served as McHenry County treasurer from 2014 to 2022, and prior to that was chief deputy treasurer for 18 years before winning countywide election to the top job in the office.

Miller grew up in Harvard and was in the Harvard High School class of 1973, her daughter Tiffany Miller said. “She had fun times out there,” Tiffany Miller said.

Before her death, Glenda Miller continued to live in Harvard, just a few blocks away from her daughter and her daughter’s family, including Miller’s three grandchildren, Aubree, Nova and Ezequiel, who turns 4 months old Friday.

“She was really excited about that,” Tiffany Miller of her mother’s first grandson. Glenda Miller had two older sisters, Connie and Bonnie, and one younger sister, Brenda. Tiffany Miller is an only child.

Tiffany Miller noted she shares a lot of traits of her mother, such as her mother’s laugh. “I get to continue that little trait,” Tiffany Miller said.

Glenda Miller enjoyed traveling, including trips to Germany, Panama and a Caribbean cruise in 2022, where they celebrated her upcoming retirement.

Tiffany Miller said her mother taught her to “respect people of all types” and “treated everyone with the same respect.”

Her successor, current McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz, said of Miller, “She was like a McHenry County original.”

Serving as county treasurer wasn’t Miller’s first foray into elected office. She previously served on the Harvard City Council and Chemung Township Board before announcing her run for treasurer, according to previous Northwest Herald reporting.

Glenda Miller was also active in the community, and Tiffany Miller recalled going to Chamber of Commerce breakfasts as a kid.

Glenda Miller told the Northwest Herald in 2021 that she was happiest with helping seniors with their property taxes, which she continued to do in retirement. One of the big issues during her time as treasurer was a decision by the county to rebate $15 million to taxpayers from the reserve funds of Valley Hi Nursing Home in Woodstock. “She had a lot to do with the tax breaks for them,” Tiffany Miller said.

Glenda Miller retired from the treasurer’s office in 2022 and endorsed Kurtz to take over. Kurtz said Friday that she wouldn’t have run for the office without Miller’s endorsement.

Kurtz also noted Glenda Miller had a very good staff, whom she “cared deeply about,” Kurtz said. “She built a really strong team.”

After she retired, Glenda Miller instituted a hard, no calls before 10 a.m. rule. “She loved watching ‘The Price is Right,’” Tiffany Miller said. Glenda Miller also enjoyed “Wheel of Fortune,” puzzles and plants, but unfortunately didn’t have a green thumb. “She killed every plant she ever had,” Tiffany Miller said.

Kurtz said Glenda Miller “really made her mark wherever she went.”

A wake for Miller is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, with a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard.