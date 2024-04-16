Friends of the Cary Area Public Library offers Spring Used Book Sale, scholarships to graduating seniors

The Friends of the Cary Area Public Library has announced its Spring Used Book Sale. (Image provided by Friends of the Cary Area Public Library)

Friends of the Cary Area Public Library will host a Spring Used Book Sale at the library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 19; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

Visitors will find bargains on books and AV for all ages. On Sunday, visitors can fill a bag of items for $5; bags provided. There are no buyer restrictions. Paperbacks will be sold for between 50 cents and $1, while hardcovers will be $1 and children’s books will be 25 cents. Special pricing will be offered for teachers with a current school ID, except for Sunday during the bag sale. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Gently used book and AV donations are being accepted at the Cary Area Public Library. Donations are tax-deductible and forms are available upon request at the time of donation. Items that are not accepted include encyclopedias and reference sets, magazines, yearbooks, textbooks more than five years old and VHS and cassette tapes.

Friends of the Cary Area Public Library will also offer two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who live within the CAPL district. Information can be found on the library’s website at caryarealibrary.org/focal and in the library. The application deadline is April 22.