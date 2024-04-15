Woodstock man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of 2 children

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing and assaulting two children younger than 13.

Steven T. Grimmitt, 57, was convicted in November by a Kane County jury of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Class X felonies, and 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

However, on March 7, Judge John Barsanti reversed the jury’s decision on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges and entered not guilty on those charges.

Therefore, Grimmitt was sentenced April 3 on the remaining two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Some of the guilty verdicts were reversed because, although the jury found the defendant guilty of all counts, there were some counts that the judge thought the evidence was insufficient to support a finding of guilty, a spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office said.

Grimmitt must serve at least 85% of the first 16 years of the sentence. He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the remaining four years of the sentence. He will receive credit for 136 days served in the Kane County Jail.

Grimmitt also must register for life as a sexual offender under the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, Kane County officials said.

Between May 2012 and April 2014, Grimmitt sexually abused two children he knew in Pingree Grove, authorities said. The victims were younger than 13, Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Jake Matekaitis said at trial.

“My thanks to the victims for their strength, bravery and patience throughout this entire process,” Rodgers said. “Additionally, thanks to Julie Pohlman of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center and the Pingree Grove Police Department for their work on this case.”