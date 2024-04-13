Cary-Grove Trojans football state title team proclaimed champs in Springfield

State Rep. Steve Reick poses with players and coaches of the state championship Cary-Grove High School football team after the General Assembly passed a resolution lauding the team on April 10. (Photo provided by State Rep. Steve Reick)

The state championship-winning Cary-Grove High School football team received a formal high-five from the Illinois General Assembly this week.

Hosted by state Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, coaches and members of the Trojans team traveled to Springfield to receive the honor, a proclamation passed by the Illinois House of Representatives honoring the team for its second Class 6A title in three years in November.

The proclamation noted that the Trojans “defeated East St. Louis High School n a thrilling 23-20 victory;” overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit with one minute, 19 seconds remaining;” and “compiled a season record of 12 wins and 2 losses on their way to the championship,” winning 17 of their last 18 playoff games.