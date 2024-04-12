Driver airlifted from scene of head-on crash near Huntley

A driver was airlifted with life-threatening injuries and two other people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in the Huntley area Thursday.
The crash occurred at just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Huntley and Kreutzer roads, the Huntley Fire Protection District said. That’s on the border of McHenry and Kane counties. The department arrived four minutes later and extricated two people from a seriously damaged SUV within 15 minutes, the fire district said in a news release.
The driver of the SUVE was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Two others were involved were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with what the district described as moderate injuries.
Gilberts police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigation.