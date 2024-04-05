McHenry building facade grant program gets new cap, other tweaks; funded again for 2024-25

After the Fox Restaurant, 1406 North Riverside Drive, in McHenry, is one of nine businesses that have taken advantage of the City of McHenry’s revamped facade grant program to improve the outside of their buildings. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Since McHenry redesigned its facade grant program, nine businesses received part of the $100,000 budgeted for improving the outside of commercial buildings.

For the 2024-25 budget cycle, set to begin May 1, seven businesses already have asked for application packets for the program, economic development director Doug Martin told the McHenry City Council.

Tweaks to the program could mean five or six more businesses get city help in updating the outside of their buildings without increasing the program’s funding, Martin said.

“We have had a lot of success with the program,” Martin said, adding that the changes are designed to “maximize the funds and the number of businesses that can participate in the program.” As unanimously approved by the council Monday, the program now reduces the total amount available to each business, makes the grant a 50% match instead of a dollar-for-dollar match, prohibits “sweat equity” as a participating match and adds a filing period to apply for the program.

“We are going to have an application process and an application timeline this time around.” — McHenry City Administrator Suzanne Ostrovsky

Last year, funding was made available on a “first-come, first-considered” basis, leading to the nine updated facades. “I would hope we can get five or six more” in total approvals each year, Martin said.

“It started last year with a high of $30,000. Essentially we are cutting that in half now, ... reducing it to $15,000″ per project, Martin said.

Before Martin’s October 2022 revamp of the program, McHenry limited the program to buildings at least 50 years old and as recently as 2015, only budgeted $5,000 annually. Now, any side of the building facing a public road, alleyway, park or the riverwalk is eligible for the program.

After Monday’s vote, the available grants are now $5,000 for up to 40 lineal feet, $10,000 for 41 to 80 lineal feet, and $15,000 for 81 feet and longer.

The application filing period will run from May 15 through June 30, followed by a 30-day staff review of the applications before presenting a proposed list of recipients to the City Council. Successful applicants would be allowed to reapply after five years.

“We are going to have an application process and an application timeline this time around,” City Administrator Suzanne Ostrovsky said. “There will be potentially a competitive process.”

