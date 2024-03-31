Miss McHenry pageant returns this year after hiatus; county pageant also seeking applicants

Contestants compete at a prior Miss McHenry County Pageant at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock. (Sarah Nader)

The Miss McHenry pageant is returning this year after a five-year hiatus, and the application period now is underway for prospective contestants.

“We are so excited to bring back this 71-year-old tradition in McHenry and provide scholarships for the young ladies in the town of McHenry,” organizers said in a news release.

Miss McHenry, a scholarship-based pageant, will take place June 3 at the Vixen in downtown McHenry. All young women of McHenry between the ages of 17 and 21 are invited to sign up and learn more about the pageant.

The winner will get to represent McHenry at the Miss McHenry County Pageant over the summer for more scholarship opportunities.

Applications are due April 12. For information, email pageant Director Danielle Badgley at missmchenrypageants@gmail.com.

“We invite McHenry to join us in our mission to support, inspire and build confidence in these young ladies,” according to the release. “Miss McHenry is not a beauty pageant. From speeches to interview skills, this pageant is dedicated to each young lady’s future endeavors, providing the tools for her to become her best self.”

Women and girls countywide also are invited to apply to compete in the Miss McHenry County Fair Queen Pageant during the McHenry County Fair, which will be from July 30 to Aug. 4 this year.

There are several age categories, including Queen, Miss, Teen and Junior Princess, a mentoring program.

More information soon will be released about the pageant at facebook.com/MissMcHenryCounty.