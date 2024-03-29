Wonder Lake man accused of sexually abusing child in ’90s released from jail after appeals court ruling

An appeals court has freed a Wonder Lake man who had been jailed ahead of his trial on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Alan J. Mrowka, 69, was released with conditions Thursday, according to online court records. He was arrested Dec. 4 at his winter home in Lee County, Florida, on the McHenry County charges and extradited back to Illinois, where Judge Michael Chmiel remanded him to the jail following a Dec. 22 detention hearing.

The complaint alleges that between May 4, 1995, and May 3, 1996, Mrowka “grabbed the buttocks” of a child “for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal.” The child was younger than 13 at the time, according to the appellate decision.

Assistant State’s Attorney Sophia Dinkel said at the December hearing that the sheriff’s office also received “10 different reports” from other people who alleged long-ago misconduct by Mrowka. Dinkel said Mrowka “would have been charged but for the statute of limitations” on those alleged incidents.

The statute of limitations was longer in the charged case because of the victim’s age at the time the allegations occurred.

All of the allegations, Dinkel said, came from people who are now adults in their 40s who had been involved with the Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team in their youth.

During December’s hearing to detain Mrowka, Chmiel said “someone approaching 70 years of age” or facing similar charges, “many people might leave the state.”

That decision was overturned by the appellate court, with Judge Mary Seminara-Schostok writing, “the State failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that the defendant posed a high likelihood of willful flight.” Judges Joseph E. Birkett and Susan F. Hutchinson concurred.

At his initial appearance, the appellate court wrote, Mrowka argued he owned two homes in Wonder Lake; had bank, savings and security accounts in McHenry County; and had “wintered” in Florida for the past couple of years and so happened to be in Florida when the charges were brought.

Mrowka is the former owner of Wonder Foods grocery store in Wonder Lake.

Mrowka’s attorney, David Franks, said Thursday that “we are pleased with the appellate court’s decision and Mr. Mrowka will comply with the pretrial terms and conditions imposed by the court today.”

Mrowka’s next court date is set for April 25. A trial date has not been set.