McHenry-area woman killed in Wednesday fire is identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a McHenry woman who died in a fire early Wednesday morning in a Thursday news release.

Authorities said the remains of Diana Haddick, 73, were found after a fire at her home early Wednesday. The McHenry County Sheriff contacted the coroner around 4:20 a.m., and Haddick was pronounced dead at the scene. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury battling the blaze, officials said.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy Wednesday and toxicology reports are pending. Coroner Michael Rein said Thursday Haddick’s cause of death is yet to be determined. The coroner’s office is working with the Sheriff’s Office, McHenry Township Fire Department and State Fire Marshal during the investigation, according to the release.