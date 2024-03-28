Hampshire’s Calen Scheider tosses one-hitter to beat Round Lake: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Hampshire 10, Round Lake 0 (5 inn.): At Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, Whip-Purs junior Calen Scheider tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks to beat the Panthers.

Round Lake’s lone hit off Scheider was a two-out triple in the fourth.

Jaryd Vence was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Hampshire (4-0). Dominic Borecky hit a solo home run and scored twice. Nate Kolder added a double and an RBI.

Crystal Lake South 15, Wellston (Ohio) 0 (4 inn.): At Ebbets Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Gators (6-0) made quick work of the Golden Rockets, putting up eight runs in the first inning and six in the third.

CJ Regillio was 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Liam Sullivan (2 for 3) and James Carlson (triple) added two RBIs and two runs apiece.

Nick Stowasser earned the win for South, striking out three in three innings.

Jasper (Alabama) 8, Richmond-Burton 4: At the Gulf Shores Tournament in Calera, Alabama, the Rockets (9-2) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to the Vikings.

Aiden Wicinski was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Ryan Junge had three hits and two RBIs, and Dylan Radke (2 for 3) had a double and drove in a run.

Cary-Grove 10, Notre Dame Regional (Missouri) 3: At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, the Trojans (3-3) scored in every inning but the seventh in their win over the Bulldogs.

Keenan Krysh (2 for 4) had a double and two RBIs. Peyton Seaburg (2 for 3) added two steals, two RBIs and two runs scored. Evan Frangiamore (2 for 3) and Jake Duvall each had a triple and drove in one.

Luca Vivaldelli allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

McHenry 4, Plainfield North 0: At McHenry, the Warriors improved to 3-0 with a nonconference win against the Tigers.

Payton Sensabaugh (1 for 2, double), Owen Micklinghoff and Connor McLean each drove in two. Brandon Shannon secured the win and fired eight strikeouts, giving up an unearned run on three hits in four innings.

Crystal Lake Central 15, Boylan 5 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (3-3) collected 11 hits, including five for extra bases, in a nonconference win against the Titans.

Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Central. Sean Kempf was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Drew Welder and Rhett Ozment both had a double and two RBIs.

Freshman Wade Ozment pitched two innings in relief to earn his first win.

Jacobs 12, Herrin 3 (6 inn.): At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, the Golden Eagles (4-1) made quick work of the Tigers, scoring six runs in the second and five in the third.

Owen Ziaja was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored. Paulie Rudolph had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Brandon Koth drove in two runs.

Luke Gormsen struck out five over four shutout innings for the win.

Ashton-Franklin Center 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Giants were held hitless in their season opener.

Conant 11, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers (0-6) were no-hit against the Cougars in their nonconference loss.

Notre Dame Regional (Mo.) 14, Woodstock 0: At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Sam Chapman collected the Blue Streaks (2-6) only hit in a loss to the Bulldogs.

Softball

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Alden-Hebron 9 (5 inn.): At Ashton, Rileigh Gaddini was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Giants (0-1) in a season-opening loss to the Raiders.

Hannah Reiter had two hits, two runs and two steals. Marissa Johnson drew four walks and scored twice, and Olivia Klein and Carlie Powers had two RBIs apiece.