Cary-Grove’s Ethan Dorchies fires no-no to beat Warren: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 26

BASEBALL

Cary-Grove 3, Warren 0: At Marion Stadium, Trojans starter Ethan Dorchies struck out nine and threw a no-hitter to beat the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

Dorchies, who will pitch at NCAA Division I Illinois-Chicago next year, threw 97 pitches and issued only one walk in the victory.

PJ Weaver and Hayden Dieschbourg each drove in a run for the Trojans (2-3) and Keenan Krysh was 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

Bellville East 4, Cary-Grove 1: At Marion Stadium, Jacob Duvall was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI as the Trojans lost their second game of the day to the Lancers.

Prairie Ridge 7, Warren 2: At Marion Stadium, Danny Savas struck out six and allowed two earned runs over six innings as the Wolves (4-1) defeated the Blue Devils.

Savas walked one and gave up seven hits. Freshman Owen Satterlee struck out two in the seventh inning.

Sean Sherwood tripled and drove in a run. Gabe Porter, Ryan Myers and Connor Innis each had an RBI, while Maddon McKim had a hit and scored twice.

Crystal Lake South 9, Medina (Ohio) 1: At Myrtle Beach, S.C., Yandel Ramirez allowed six hits and no earned runs over six innings as the Gators (5-0) defeated the Battling Bees.

South leadoff man Dayton Murphy was 2 for 2 with two runs and three stolen bases.

Gio Evers-Sanchez had two RBIs, while Liam Sullivan, Carson Trivellini and Xander Shevchenko each knocked in a run.

Burlington Central 5, Avonworth (Pa.) 2: At Myrtle Beach, S.C., Chase Powrozek struck out four, allowed four hits and one earned run as the Rockets (3-2) defeated the Antelopes.

Powrozek issued only one walk and also drove in a run.

Michael Person was 2 for 3 with a double and triple and an RBI. Jake Johnson also had an RBI.

Butler (Ohio) 6, Burlington Central 2: At Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Rockets fell to the Aviators in their game late Monday night.

Chase Powrozek was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jake Johnson drove in a run.

Richmond-Burton 8, Luverne 3: At Golf Shores, Ala., the Rockets (8-1) ran their winning streak to five games with Ray Hannemann leading the way on the mound and at the plate.

Hannemann threw four innings and allowed one earned run, striking out three and giving up two hits. He was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Jace Nelson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Aidan Freihage drove in two runs.

Dylan Radke was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Jacobs 14, Johnston City 0 (5 inn): At Marion Stadium, Luke Gormsen led a potent attack for the Golden Eagles (3-1) as they ripped out 18 hits to roll past the Indians.

Gormsen was 4 for 3 with three RBIs and Andrew Deegan was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Braden Behrens struck out six and allowed three hits over four innings for the win.

Every Jacobs starter had at least one hit. Nathan Gerritsen was 2 for 4 with two runs, Owen Ziaja and Gage Martin both were 2 for 3 with an RBI each. Brandon Koth was 1 for 2 and scored three runs.

Kenston 10, Johnsburg 0 (6 inn.): At the USA Stadium Complex in Memphis, Tenn., Riley Johnson, Dom Vallone and Tayden Pinkowski each had a hit for the Skyhawks (0-7).

Geneva 10, Johnsburg 0 (6 inn.): At the USA Stadium Complex in Memphis, Tenn., the Skyhawks were no-hit by two Vikings pitchers in the loss.

Grant 10, Woodstock 1: At Marion Stadium, Trevor Cote was 2 for 3 as the Blue Streaks (2-5) lost to the Bulldogs.