Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation’s Groundhog Day Auction raises more than $26,000

Thanks to its generous sponsors, donors and bidders, the Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation has announced it raised more than $26,000 at its annual Groundhog Day Auction from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, according to a recent news release.

The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund programs and experiences for students of Woodstock School District 200. Prizes from the auction included Cubs tickets, Bears tickets, gift certificates to local businesses, specialty gift baskets and more. The money raised will fund impact grants that District 200 educators apply for each fall, according to the release. Grant applications include proposals for field trips, materials for special projects, guest author speakers, performances and more for kindergarten through high school classes.

The Groundhog Day event has been an in-person event in the past, but has been held virtually since 2019. Foundation board members are discussing bringing back an in-person event for February 2025.