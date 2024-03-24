Illinois Top Times State Indoor Classic: Huntley’s Dominique Johnson, McHenry’s Zeke Galvicius win state

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson’s teammates usually call her “Dom” for short, which also could stand for dominant.

The Red Raiders’ junior repeated as Class 3A triple jump champion Saturday at the Illinois Top Times State Indoor Classic at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Johnson also won the Class 3A triple jump at the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet last May at Eastern Illinois. She jumped 12.22 meters (40-1 1/4) to win by almost 2 feet.

McHenry senior Zeke Galvicius won the Class 3A boys pole vault at 4.80 (15-9) by making that height on his third attempt. Grayslake Central’s Sean Mullen was ahead after 4.7 (15-5) because he made that on his first jump and Galvicius made it on his second.

Galvicius missed his first two at 4.80, then made his third for the title.

“My warmup jumps were a little rocky, but they kept getting better as I went,” Galvicius said. “I got on my 15-7, 165-pound pole and I don’t have much practice on that and took way too many run-throughs.

“Everybody wondered if I knew that (4.80) would win it, and I did. My (late) grandpa (Neal Doden) used to pole vault and I prayed to him to get me a little bit of help.”

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis initially tied for the Class 2A girls high jump first place, but ultimately finished as runner-up to Macomb’s Aubrey Holthaus after a jump-off to break their tie.

Johnson also took third in the long jump at 5.72 (18-9 1/4). All of her triple jump attempts were better than runner-up Gabi Karvelis, of Neuqua Valley, who jumped 11.64.

“I’m happy with my jump, I wanted to get 40 consistently all year,” Johnson said. “I want to get 41, 42 outdoor. I’ve been very consistent.

“Last year, I was kind of all over the place. This year has been good. I think maybe I got stronger and I focused a lot on my form.”

Steponaitis was competing at indoor state for the first time because she usually was out of state or playing volleyball with MOD Volleyball, a Northbrook-based club.

Steponaitis, who finished seventh in last year’s outdoor state, jumped 1.62 (5-3 3/4). She and Holthaus had the same number of misses at each height, so when they both missed at 1.65, the bar was moved back to 1.62. Steponaitis missed and Holthaus made her attempt for the title.

“I’m a little upset at not winning, but that’s the closest it could have been,” said Steponaitis, the 2023 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year who will play at Jacksonville University next year. “It’s the best I’ve done at outdoor or indoor state. I only went to two (indoor) meets before this, so getting second was fun.

“I felt great when I was jumping. It was a cool environment to be a part of and my nerves didn’t get to me.”

In Class 3A girls, Huntley’s Sophie Amin took second in the 60-meter hurdles, Huntley’s 4x800 team of Hailey Rahman, Aspen Maldonado, Morgan Sauber and Cori Kilvinger took fourth and the Raiders’ 4x200 team of Emmy Byers, K’Leigh Saenz, Vicky Evtimov and Amin were sixth.

McHenry’s Danielle Jensen (3,200) and Kelly Huerta (200) both took seventh places.

In Class 2A girls, Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell was third in the 60-meter dash and Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella took eighth in the 60 and was fifth in the 200.

Prairie Ridge’s Olivia McPherson, Faith Wilder, Brenna Benjamin and Lila Stewart took eighth.

In Class 2A boys, Woodstock’s Ishan Patel finished sixth in the 800.

In Class 3A boys, Huntley got a second from Tommy Nitz (3,200) and fourths from Vinny Costa (60 meters) and Jeff Cruickshank (high jump).

The Raiders’ Zach Rysavy took seventh in triple jump and Costa the 4x200 team with Lex Giron, Dominic Giuseffi and Talon Sargent as it took seventh. Sargent grabbed eighth in the 200.

In the 800, McHenry’s Doug Martin finished third and Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir was eighth.