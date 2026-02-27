Trout Valley, 79, man pleads guilty to possessing child sex abuse image, gets 3 years of probation

A Trout Valley man who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an image of child sex abuse was sentenced to three years of felony probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Under the guidelines of being a registered sex offender for life, Phillip A. Moss, 79, is not allowed to be with children unless another adult, approved by a counselor and probation officer, is present; he also is not allowed to enter a public park or loiter where children are present, according to the sentencing order in the McHenry County court.

A doctor reported that Moss “has been attending biweekly individual therapy and weekly sex offender specific group therapy,” according to a document in his file.

“Mr. Moss has been highly motivated in therapy and has completed treatment tasks regularly with insight and effort,” the doctor wrote.

According to the report, Moss “continues to accept full responsibility for his offense without minimization or blame.”

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges initially filed against Moss were dismissed, including two additional counts of possessing images of children younger 13 being sexually abused, possessing a video of a child younger than 18 being sexually abused and four counts of obstructing justice by destroying four flash drives, according to to a complaint.

Moss physically destroyed the flash drives and made them unreadable “with intent to obstruct prosecution” that had “physical evidence relevant to the investigation,” according to the complaint.

Moss also was ordered to provide a specimen to be entered into the to the Illinois State Police for genetic marker grouping, refrain from alcohol and drugs that are not prescribe and not possess any sexually explicit materials, the order shows.