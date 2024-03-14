Richmond-Burton’s Ryan Junge tosses no-hitter: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday

Baseball

Richmond-Burton 7, Round Lake 0: At Richmond, senior right-hander Ryan Junge tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Rockets (2-0) in their nonconference win over the Panthers.

Ryan Junge throws a complete game no-hitter to bring the Rockets to 2-0 on the young season. Fantastic effort!

7 inn pitched...8 K...0 BB. pic.twitter.com/0TVXSRpZ6U — Mike Giese (@RBCHSBaseball) March 13, 2024

Junge, who was 1 for 3 with an RBI triple, needed only 88 pitches in the complete-game effort. Dylan Radke added a 3-for-4 performance at the plate for R-B.

Harvard 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Harvard, Eltan Powles smacked a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Hornets (2-1) to a walk-off win against the Cogs.

Adam Cooke struck out 11 in five shutout innings with two hits and two walks allowed.

Marengo 13, Guilford 2 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (2-1) piled up 12 hits and scored nine first-run innings in their nonconference win over the Vikings. Alten Bergbreiter, David Lopez and Robert Heuser each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Aaron Schroeder drove in two, and Quinn Lechner (1 for 4, double) and Cody Stallings both scored two runs. Michael Kirchhoff picked up the win, striking out six, walking three and allowing no hits over three shutout innings.

Wauconda 7, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (0-1) fell to the Bulldogs in the season opener. Everett Flannery drove in a run for Woodstock.

Grant 11, Johnsburg 1 (5 inn.): At Fox Lake, the Skyhawks (0-1) committed five errors in a season-opening defeat to the Bulldogs. Landon Johnson had a double for Johnsburg.

North Boone 10, Woodstock North 0 (5 inn.): At Poplar Grove, the Thunder (0-1) were held to one hit in a season-opening loss to the Vikings. Shane Buening hit a double for North’s lone hit.

Burlington Central 6, Belvidere North 4: At Belvidere, Mason Rosborough had a double and two RBIs for the Rockets (1-0) in a nonconference win over the Blue Thunder.

Chase Powrozek scored two runs and drove in one. Solomon Her picked up the win in relief with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brady Gilroy earned a one-out save, stranding the bases loaded.

Marian Central 5, Westminster Christian 2: At Woodstock, Colin Kowalsky struck out 14 batters for the Hurricanes (1-0) in a season-opening win. Kowalsky allowed two runs (one earned) in the complete-game victory.

Adam Wrzos had a double and two RBIs, Brodee Vermette was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Owen Neuzil added a triple.

Softball

Huntley 6, South Elgin 1: At Huntley, Ava McFadden was 3 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Red Raiders’ nonconference win against the Storm.

Meghan Ryan (double) scored two runs for Huntley (2-0) and Sadie Svendsen, Isabella Boskey and Makayla Rasmussen each drove in one.

Rasmussen tossed three shutout innings with three strikeouts for the win.

Prairie Ridge 15, Belvidere 0 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, the Wolves (2-0) racked up 15 hits in a nonconference win against the Bucs.

Autumn Ledgerwood was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Bella Moore went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Ady Kiddy (2 for 4) scored twice with two RBIs. Kylie Carroll collected two hits and two RBIs.

Moore tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts and a walk, allowing two hits, for the win.

Marengo 7, Belvidere North 3: At Belvidere, Lilly Kunzer (2 for 4) drove in two runs and earned the win in the circle for the Indians (1-0) in a season-opening victory against the Blue Thunder.

Kunzer allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings with four walks and nine strikeouts. Gabby Gieseke (2 for 4) scored twice and drove in a run, and Emily White was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. AJ Pollnow had a double and an RBI.

Sycamore 11, Hampshire 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (1-1) were held to three hits in a nonconference loss to the Spartans. Bria Riebel had a double for Hampshire.

Lakes 7, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (0-1) rallied for five runs in the final two innings but came up short in a season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Giada Motto was 2 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs for Central. Ella Arana scored twice and Adi Waliullah drove in one.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 8, St. Charles East co-op 7 (2OT): At St. Charles, the Tigers (1-0) opened the season with a double-overtime victory over the Saints.

Anna Starr led Central with four goals and Fiona Lemke and Colleen Dunlea each had two. Starr also had a team-high eight draw controls.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central 11, Wauconda 4: At Wauconda, the Tigers (1-0) topped the Bulldogs in their season opener.

Batavia 12, Crystal Lake South 8: At Batavia, Mike Seisser scored three goals and added two assists for the Gators (0-1) in their season opener.

Drake Lenckus had two goals and three assists and Braedan Muraski had one goal.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, Lakes 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers opened the year with a nonconference win against the Eagles.

Connor Wheeland and Aidan Johnson earned wins at singles for Central. Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer, Brandon Oconer and Oliver True, and Avnish Khandeshi and Conor Naughton picked up wins at doubles.

Girls soccer

Woodstock 8, Rockford Auburn 0: At Rockford, the Blue Streaks (1-1) earned their first win of the season with a high-scoring effort against the Knights.

Dundee-Crown 4, Streamwood 0: At Streamwood, the Chargers improved to 2-0 with a nonconference win over the Sabres.

Genoa-Kingston 1, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Indians (0-2) were blanked by the Cogs in nonconference action.