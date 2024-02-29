February 29, 2024
Girls basketball: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill, Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon earn All-State honors

Hamill earns honorable mention in Class 3A; Kenyon honorable mention in 2A

By Alex Kantecki
Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon works under the hoop against Byron in Class 2A Regional Championship action at Rockford Christian Friday.

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill and Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon were named to the Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams, formerly known as the Associated Press All-State teams.

Hamill (Class 3A) and Kenyon (2A) both earned honorable mention. The 1A and 2A teams were released Wednesday, and 3A and 4A teams Thursday.

Hamill, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Northwest Herald in scoring at 22.5 points a game, making 50.5% of her shots, sinking 61 3-pointers and setting Crystal Lake Central’s all-time scoring record.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill celebrates a three-point play with her teammates during the IHSA Class 3A Woodstock Regional Championship girls basketball game against Burlington Central on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Woodstock High School.

Hamill, who finished her career with 1,813 points, also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals a game for the Tigers, who won their first regional championship since 2019. She will play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis.

Kenyon, a 5-9 forward, led the Hurricanes to a record-breaking season, averaging 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. She posted 24 double-doubles in 28 games played.

Marian finished a program-best 27-5, winning the first Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament and capturing back-to-back regional titles for the first time since 1994 and 1995. Kenyon will play next year at D-III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.