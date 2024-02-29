Girls basketball: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill, Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon earn All-State honors

Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon works under the hoop against Byron in the Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional final. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill and Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon were named to the Illinois Media All-State girls basketball teams, formerly known as the Associated Press All-State teams.

Hamill (Class 3A) and Kenyon (2A) both earned honorable mention. The 1A and 2A teams were released Wednesday, and 3A and 4A teams Thursday.

Hamill, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Northwest Herald in scoring at 22.5 points a game, making 50.5% of her shots, sinking 61 3-pointers and setting Crystal Lake Central’s all-time scoring record.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill celebrates a three-point play with her teammates during the Class 3A Woodstock Regional final at Woodstock High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Hamill, who finished her career with 1,813 points, also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals a game for the Tigers, who won their first regional championship since 2019. She will play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis.

Kenyon, a 5-9 forward, led the Hurricanes to a record-breaking season, averaging 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. She posted 24 double-doubles in 28 games played.

Marian finished a program-best 27-5, winning the first Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament and capturing back-to-back regional titles for the first time since 1994 and 1995. Kenyon will play next year at D-III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.