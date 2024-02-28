Creative Custom Interiors celebrates with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Michael Minch, owner of Creative Custom Interiors, cuts the ribbon as part of his celebration of being in the community since 2017. Michael is joined by some of his clients, friends, and the staff and board of the Cary-Grove Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

Creative Custom Interiors, a custom woodworking business, was celebrated recently by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 176 Detroit Street location in Cary.

Creative Custom specializes in custom cabinetry, furniture, built-ins, crown molding, refinishing, restoration and on-site touch-up and repair services. Having been in business since 2000 and at its current location since 2017, the ribbon-cutting event was held to celebrate the business’ long-term service to the community.

To learn more about Creative Custom Interiors and its services, or to see photos of the business’ previous work, visit creativeci.net or call owner Michael Minch at 847-366-8191.