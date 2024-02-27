Reducing, diabetes, suicide and drug overdoses are among the goals of new McHenry County health grants

The McHenry County Department of Health announced a new Community Health Initiative Monday.

As part of that program, agencies working to improve health in McHenry County are eligible for grant funding, and the health department has $1.2 million allocated for the initiative.

“The McHenry County Community Health Initiative is a systematic plan used to address identified health priorities in McHenry County,” the health department wrote in a news release. “The purpose of the plan is to improve the health of McHenry County residents by collaborating with partners to implement measurable strategies and interventions that reduce barriers to good health, improve lifestyle choices, and reduce the risk of death and disability.”

The program is the second health department-related project announced in recent weeks to be funded with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 relief program.The McHenry County Board last week voted to allocate nearly $2.5 million of ARPA dollars to upgrading the health department’s Crystal Lake facility. Health Department spokesperson Nick Kubiak said the funding on this project is “all through ARPA.”

The health department opened up grant applications Monday and they will be due by March 29, according to the release. Selected projects have to align with at least one of the county’s health priorities, which include behavioral health, focusing on reducing suicide and overdose deaths; diabetes, focusing on reducing “diabetes prevalence” and hospitalizations from the disease; obesity and active living, focusing on reducing obesity and food insecurity; and access to care, focusing on increasing the proportion of adults under 65 who have access to medical insurance.

ARPA funds must be spent by the end of 2026.