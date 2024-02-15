Vaccine drive-thru, other upgrades eyed for McHenry County health department facility

Registered nurse Erica Hunter, catches up on paperwork in the driveway of a Crystal Lake home during a mobile in-home COVID-19 vaccine clinic in 2021. The McHenry County Department of Health's Crystal Lake office may soon have updates designed to bolster a pandemic response. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Media/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Media)

The McHenry County Department of Health’s Crystal Lake facility soon could have a drive-thru vaccine space and improved access for those with disabilities, among other improvements.

County documents indicate that the facility didn’t have enough space to allow for physical distancing when it was required during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic or space to have larger COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Members of the public needing to use the restroom in the facility would have to go into staff-only spaces to get there, which creates “an issue of possible contagions, the spread of disease and safety,” according to county documents.

Some of the proposed changes to the facility include space for a drive-thru vaccine clinic, separate entrances for public restrooms and an upgrade to the Community Room, among other changes.

The upgrades will “allow for a public health emergency response,” according to county documents.

The proposal for modifications comes as COVID-19 cases come down after a spike around the holidays, according to wastewater data from plants in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

Officials said in a board of health meeting Monday that COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are “low” in McHenry County, while flu and respiratory illness as a whole are “moderate” in the county.

According to county documents, officials estimate the cost of the project will be about $2.45 million, and the county plans to allocate dollars to pay for it from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 relief package.

The county last week closed its “request for qualifications” process for architectural firms interested in the project.

The McHenry County Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to earmark the ARPA money for the project.