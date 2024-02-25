Lake in the Hills to get a new Starbucks

A rendering shows what a proposed Starbucks at 4501 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills woild look like. (Photo provided by the Village of Lake in the Hills)

Lake in the Hills is closer to getting a new Starbucks.

The Lake in the Hills Village Board voted Thursday to allow for a conditional use permit and development plan for a new Starbucks at 4501 W. Algonquin Road, at the intersection of Algonquin and Lakewood Roads. The coffee shop will be adjacent to a CVS Pharmacy.

Village documents indicate the Starbucks is designed to serve residents who live between Route 47 and Randall Road, and the coffee shop will have a drive-thru and patio. Starbucks would not go forward with the coffee shop without those features, according to village documents.

The nearest Starbucks’ to this one are on Randall Road near Acorn Lane in Lake in the Hills and Route 47 near Reed Road in Huntley. There is also a Dunkin Donuts down the street at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Square Barn Road, located in Algonquin.

While the Village Board didn’t discuss the proposal before voting Thursday, village documents indicate the Starbucks will also have to get approval for landscaping and engineering. In addition, the exterior will need to be at least 75% brick, according to village documents.