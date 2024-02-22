McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac scores 37 in IHSA playoff opener: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday

Boys basketball

McHenry 71, Grant 64: At Algonquin, Marko Visnjevac scored 37 points to lead the Warriors to the Class 4A Jacobs Regional title game. Adam Anwar added 13 points for McHenry (24-8), while Caleb Jett scored 12.

The Warriors will play for the regional championship against Mundelein on Friday.

Byron 67, Marian Central 36: At Genoa, the Hurricanes (9-24) finished their year with a loss in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinals.

Barrington 58, Dundee-Crown 44: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (13-17) ended their season in the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinals.

Johnsburg 73, Genoa-Kingston 42: At Genoa, Ben Person knocked down 31 points to help the Skyhawks win their Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinal game. JT Schmitt added 22 points for Johnsburg (18-14).

The Skyhawks will play Byron in the regional final Friday.

Marmion 47, Burlington Central 43: At Aurora, the Rockets (20-11) couldn’t hang on and dropped their Class 3A Marmion Regional semifinal matchup to see their season end.

Auburn 61, Hampshire 49: At DeKalb, the Whip-Purs (13-19) lost in their Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal to end their season.

Hononegah 65. Huntley 62: At Rockford, Ethan Blackmore scored 26 points, but the Red Raiders (20-11) couldn’t win their Class 4A Rockford East Regional semifinal game. Lucas Crosby and Christian Wilson each added nine points, while Omare Segarra finished with eight.

Mundelein 53, Jacobs 51: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles dropped a close one and ended their season in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional semifinals.

Rockford Lutheran 70, Richmond-Burton 54: At Winnebago, the Rockets (17-13) ended their season with a loss in the Class 2A Winnebago Regional semifinals.