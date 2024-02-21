Raises approved for McHenry County prosecutors and public defenders

Attorneys in the office of McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Keneally, photographed in 2023, will receive pay raises following a Tuesday McHenry County Board vote. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County prosecutors and public defenders will be receiving pay raises following a McHenry County Board vote Tuesday evening.

Three county board members voted against the raises: Michael Skala, R-Huntley, Gloria Van Hof, D-Crystal Lake, and Kelli Wegener, D-Crystal Lake. Board member Brian Sager, R- Woodstock, was absent Tuesday.

The board discussed the proposal at a Thursday McHenry County board meeting, at which several members said they had issues with the raises coming up several months after the budget was approved, rather than during the budget process.

No debate took place on the proposals Tuesday, but last week Skala brought up his concerns surrounding the process of bringing up the raises now, saying that approving such increases would set a precedent.

Wegener agreed with Skala Thursday about the raises and said at that time she would vote no without changes to the proposal.

Van Hof also had concerns about the proposal coming up outside of the budget process, noting the county recently approved a new elections center outside the budget process.

“This, to me, is excessive,” Van Hof said about the larger salary increases.

Wegener, who is currently running to unseat McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler, accused McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally Thursday of filing lawsuits for political gain. Both Wegener and Kenneally later apologized during that meeting.

Proponents argued that McHenry County salaries for prosecutors and public defenders are lower than other Chicago-area counties pay, making it difficult to attract and retain lawyers.

With the new salary ranges, assistant state’s attorneys and public defenders will start at $75,000, while the starting salary for principal assistant state’s attorneys and principal assistant public defenders will be $99,000. Chief assistant state’s attorney and deputy chief assistant public defender will start at $160,000.