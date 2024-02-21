Girls basketball: Marian Central’s historic season ends with Class 2A sectional semifinal loss to Alleman

Marian Central’s record-breaking season came to an end Tuesday with a 58-46 loss to Rock Island Alleman in a Class 2A Oregon Sectional semifinal at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon.

The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak for Marian, which finished the season a program-best 27-5, topping only the 2022-23 team that won 25 games. Over the past two seasons, the Hurricanes have gone 52-13.

Juliette Huff led the Hurricanes with 19 points and three 3-pointers. Madison Kenyon scored nine points, and Abbey Miner and Ella Notaro both tossed in six points.

Clair Hulke led Alleman with 27 points, making 15-of-19 free throws.