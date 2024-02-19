Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove co-op’s Connor Chan

Cary-Grove co-op's Connor Chan competes in the 200-yard medley relay at last year's Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer)

Name: Connor Chan

School: Cary-Grove co-op, sr.

Sport: Swimming

Why he was selected: Chan won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle races at the Fox Valley Conference Invite on Feb. 10 and also was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays for the Trojans, who won all 22 events.

Chan, who attends Crystal Lake Central, was voted FVC Invite Most Valuable Swimmer by coaches, along with teammates Drew Watson and Noah Brereton. C-G co-op won the conference title for the 16th time in 17 years.

At the Stevenson Sectional, Chan qualified for three events at the state meet Friday and Saturday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Chan will compete in the 50 free, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. As a team, the Trojans qualified nine total entries.

For his performance, Chan was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. He answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his performance at the FVC Invite and more.

Cary-Grove co-op's Connor Chan competes in the 200-yard medley relay at last year's IHSA State Meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

What was the best part about the FVC Invite?

Chan: The best part about the Fox Valley Conference Invite was our team jumping in the pool with the trophy.

What did it mean to you to be voted Most Valuable Swimmer?

Chan: Getting voted most valuable swimmer is very fulfilling. I appreciate being held in the same regard as my other teammates who won this award.

What is something you’ve tried to improve on this year that has made you successful?

Chan: This year I have worked to improve my underwaters. They still aren’t perfect, but I’ve seen improvements in my times when I’m able to surface later and conserve some energy in my races.

If you were stuck on a deserted island, what three things would you bring with you?

Chan: I would bring my phone, a pad of paper and a pen.

If you could swim anywhere, where would it be?

Chan: If I could swim anywhere, I would love to swim in the University of Tennessee pool. That is the college I plan on attending, and while I’m not swimming on their swim team, I would still love to swim there on the club team or in some other fashion.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Chan: My funniest team mate is Victor Praczkowski. Him and I are really close and we always poke fun at each other and have a good time.

What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?

Chan: I think I would be good at volleyball. I can throw down some nasty spikes in gym class.

If you could change one thing about high school swimming, what would it be?

Chan: One thing I would change about high school swimming is the amount of attention we get. I always see other high school sports posted on my school’s Instagram and never see our team despite all the success we have. That is why I really appreciate winning Athlete of the Week so the word can be spread about our team.

What is your most prized possession?

Chan: My most prized possession is my state medal from last year. I hope to get a couple more this year.

What is something that a lot of people don’t know about you?

Chan: One thing most people don’t know about me is that I love fishing.