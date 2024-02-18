IHSA Stevenson Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional: Cary-Grove qualifies nine entries to state meet

Cary-Grove’s co-op boys swimming team took second place at the Stevenson Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional Meet in Lincolnshire on Saturday and qualified nine entries for next week’s state meet.

Drew Watson advanced in four events, while Kasparas Venslauskas, Noah Brereton and Connor Chan all qualified in three events for the state meet Friday and Saturday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Stevenson won the meet with 302 points; C-G, which draws athletes from Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge, was second with 227 1/2.

Chan won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.53 and Watson won the 100 backstroke in 50.11. The top two competitors in each event and those meeting qualifying standards advance to state.

Watson was third in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.12, while Venslauskas was fifth in 1:55.05, 2 seconds under the standard.

Venslauskas (57.02) was fourth and teammate Mason Gaylor (58.76) was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, both qualifying on time.

Brereton took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 4:42.06, 4 seconds faster than the standard.

Waston, Venslauskas, Brereton and Chan finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:34.89). Watson, Victory Praczkowski, Brereton and Chan took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:09.59).