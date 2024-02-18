February 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

No injuries reported from house fire Saturday in Crystal Lake

Residents did not appear to have working smoke detectors, officials say

By Shaw Local News Network
An accessory building in rural Oswego was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

(File photo)

No one was injured in a house fire Saturday morning in Crystal Lake, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

The department responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. Saturday to a house fire at the 9200 block of Arthur Street in Crystal Lake, according to the release. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on-scene first and reported “a small fire” and residents already had evacuated the home.

No injuries of residents, police or firefighters were reported, according to the release.

“The first fire response vehicle arrived in eight minutes and confirmed a fire on the interior of the house that had extended to an exterior wall,” according to the release. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from inside the home with a single hose line. Fire, smoke and water damage was contained to one room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the residence did not appear to have working smoke detectors, according to the release.

Fire protection districts from Algonquin-Lake In The Hills, Huntley, McHenry, Nunda Township and Woodstock assisted on the call, according to the release.