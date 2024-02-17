Marian Central sends 3 wrestlers through to state title matches: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday

Boys wrestling

IHSA individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija is one win away from a state championship and an undefeated season.

Burburija won his Class 2A 285-pound semifinal Friday with a 1-0 win over Lemont’s Alex Pasquale. The Gators senior will wrestle Champaign Centennial’s Jackson Barnhart for the state title Saturday evening.

Burburija is one of six McHenry County area wrestlers who will compete for a state title Saturday.

Marian will have three wrestlers compete for championships. Brayden Teunissen (120 pounds) defeated Unity Christian’s Clinton VerHeecke by tech fall in the semifinals to set up a title match against Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel.

At 132, Vance Williams scored an 8-0 major decision in his semifinal and will face Rockridge’s Jude Finch on Saturday.

Jimmy Mastny (157) secured a pin with three seconds to spare in his semifinal win. Mastny takes on Oakwood’s Bryson Capansky in the title bout.

Johnsburg’s Eric Bush defeated Marian’s Austin Hagevold in the 1A 106 semifinals and faces Vandalia’s Max Philpot in the title round. Marian’s Anthony Alanis (113) and Max Astacio (165) also lost semifinals Friday.

Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks will also get his title shot after pulling out a 2-1 decision in his Class 2A 190-pound semifinal. Parks will meet Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez in the title match.

Boys basketball

Huntley 53, McHenry 47: At McHenry, the Red Raiders (20-10, 13-5) wrapped up second place in the Fox Valley Conference with the win over the Warriors (23-8, 12-6).

Huntley entered Friday tied for second place in the FVC with McHenry and Burlington Central.

Omare Segarra led the Raiders with 13 points and five rebounds. Christian Wilson followed closely with 12 points, and Ryan Sweeney scored nine.

Adam Anwar scored a game-high 16 points for McHenry. Dylan Hurckes added nine points.

Cary-Grove 57, Burlington Central 50: At Cary, the Trojans (15-16, 10-8) handed the Rockets (20-10, 12-6) an FVC loss that knocked them out of a share of second place.

Ryan Elbert scored 17 points to lead the Trojans and Adam Bauer added 13. Jake Hornok and AJ Berndt each scored 10 for C-G.

Jake Johnson scored 18 points and hit four 3s to lead the Rockets.

Dundee-Crown 55, Prairie Ridge 44: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (12-16, 7-11) took down the Wolves (5-21, 2-16) in their FVC matchup.

Johnsburg 53, Plano 44: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (17-14, 13-1) wrapped up their Kishwaukee River Conference season with a victory over the Reapers (16-15, 9-7).

Johnsburg had clinched the title on Wednesday with a win against Harvard. Ben Person led the Skyhawks with 16 points and Jayce Schmitt hit three 3s and scored 11.