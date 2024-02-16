19-year-old Harvard man dies from crash that shut down Route 14 near Woodstock

A 19-year-old Harvard man has died from critical injuries he suffered from a Monday afternoon car crash along Route 14 between Harvard and Woodstock after being flown to a hospital in Rockford.

Diego Gonzalez-Mendoza died at 9:26 p.m. Monday at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, about 7 hours after the crash, Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday. Preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma due to the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office; the Harvard, Marengo and Woodstock fire departments; MD-1; and LifeNet responded to the three-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Officials believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on Route 14 and tried to pass a semi through the intersection with Dunham Road and continued into a no-passing zone.

The car then went into the southbound lane and rear-ended another vehicle, which ended up in a nearby field. The Chevrolet stayed in the southbound lane, crossed over the roadway, and exited left into a parking lot of a nearby business, hitting a car parked there, according to the release.

A natural gas main was severed in the crash, causing a gas leak, police said. Nicor responded to the scene and contained the leak.

Gonzalez-Mendoza was the driver of the Chevrolet.

Officials said airbags deployed and the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and passenger of the car that was rear-ended were both uninjured and wearing seatbelts, according to the release.