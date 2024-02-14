Teen charged with DUI in crash near Cary-Grove High

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of First Street and Margaret Terrace in Cary Feb. 12, 2024. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A teen has been charged with driving under the influence, illegal consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of alcohol following a Monday afternoon crash in Cary that happened just down the street from Cary-Grove High School, according to Cary police.

The teen was also cited for failing to yield the right of way, according to Cary police.

Cary Police Deputy Chief of Support services Scott Naydenoff said a Jeep Wrangler was driving west on Margaret Terrace across First Street and hit a second car traveling south on First Street. The two cars hit a third car stopped at the stop sign heading east on Margaret Terrace. First Street doesn’t have a stop sign at that intersection. The Jeep ended up on its side as a result of the impact.

Police confirmed the teen was the same person who was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Three other people were evaluated at the scene and declined further medical attention, the fire department said.

The teen’s name and specific age was not provided by police because it’s a juvenile case.