Teen taken to hospital after crash near Cary-Grove High School Monday

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of First Street and Margaret Terrace in Cary Feb. 12, 2024 (Photo provided by the Cary Fire Protection District)

One teenager was sent to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries following a three-car crash Monday afternoon near Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District arrived at the intersection of North First Street and East Margaret Terrace, about two blocks from the school, at just after 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

One vehicle at the scene was rolled over on its side when firefighters arrived, and all occupants of the vehicles were out of their cars by the time the firefighters got there, according to the release.

Paramedics evaluated four people at the scene, three of who declined medical attention. One male teenager was transported to Good Shepherd with minor injuries, according to the release.

The Cary Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the release.