Marian Central girls set program record with 26th win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 13

Girls basketball

Marian Central 60, Winnebago 49: At Winnebago, Juliette Huff had a game-high 21 points and made three 3-pointers as the Hurricanes (26-4) defeated the Indians in a Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional semifinal to set the program record with their 26th victory of the season.

Madison Kenyon added 13 points, and Abbey Miner tossed in 10 for Marian Central, which will face Byron in the regional championship at 6 p.m. Friday.

Crystal Lake Central 55, Woodstock 23: At Woodstock, the Tigers (21-9) topped the Blue Streaks (17-11) to reach the Class 3A Woodstock Regional final. Crystal Lake Central will play Burlington Central in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Burlington Central 64, Woodstock North 39: At Woodstock, the Rockets (15-15) beat the Thunder (16-14) in a Class 3A Woodstock Regional semifinal.

Cary-Grove 71, Fenton 15: At Lake Villa, the Trojans (19-11) cruised to a Class 3A Lakes Regional semifinal victory over the Bison. C-G advances to play Lake Forest in the final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ellie Mjaanes led the Trojans with 19 points, Sam Skerl had 11, and Malaina Kurth tossed in seven.

Prairie Ridge 43, Crystal Lake South 37: At Kaneland, Addie Meyer had 17 points for the Wolves (18-12) in a Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal win over the Gators (3-25). Prairie Ridge moves on to play host Kaneland at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship.

Makena Cleary had 17 points and made five 3-pointers for South.

Aurora Central Catholic 78, Marengo 51: At Genoa, the Indians (21-10) lost to the Chargers in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinals.

Senior guard Bella Frohling reached 1,000 career points with a team-high 16 points for Marengo. Dayna Carr added 11 points, and Macy Noe had eight.

Stillman Valley 52, Johnsburg 43: At Genoa, the Skyhawks (16-12) fell to the Cardinals in a Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinal. Kaylee Fouke had 19 points and three 3s to lead Johnsburg.

Wynne Oeffling added 10 points, and Sophie Person tossed in six.

Orangeville 72, Alden-Hebron 32: At Rockford, the Giants (22-10) ended the season with a loss to the Broncos in the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinals.

Jessica Webber, the program’s all-time leading scorer, had 19 points and made three 3s in the loss for A-H. Hannah Reiter chipped in 11 points.

Boys basketball

McHenry 58, Cary-Grove 51: At McHenry, the Warriors (23-7, 12-5) came back from a 45-29 deficit after three quarters to beat the Trojans (14-16, 9-8) in their Fox Valley Conference game. McHenry took the lead with about a minute to go on an Adam Anwar 3-pointer and a Hayden Stone steal and dunk.

Caleb Jett and Marko Visnjevac (three 3s) had 17 points apiece to lead the Warriors. Anwar chipped in 11 points and three 3s.

Cary-Grove was led by Jake Hornok with a game-high 20 points. Ryan Elbert had 16 points and three 3s, and Adam Bauer tossed in nine points.

Crystal Lake South 77, Jacobs 54: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov poured in a game-high 29 points and made five 3-pointers for the Gators (26-3, 17-0) in an FVC win against the Golden Eagles (13-17, 8-9).

Tony Santarelli had 12 points, and Colton Hess added 11 for South.

Jacobs was led by Treval Howard with 18 points.

Burlington Central 54, Hampshire 51: At Hampshire, the Rockets (21-9, 12-5) topped the Whip-Purs (13-17, 7-10) in their FVC game.

LJ Kerr had 15 points to lead Central, followed by Myles Lowe (14) and Caden West (10).

Adrian Ugochukwu had 15 points to lead Hampshire. Nick Louis tossed in 12.

Huntley 51, Prairie Ridge 36: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Sweeney had 14 points for the Red Raiders (19-10, 12-5) in an FVC win over the Wolves (5-23, 2-15).

Lucas Crosby recorded 10 points and three assists for Huntley, Omare Segarra had eight points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Blackmore added eight points.

Joey Vanderwiel had 12 points for Prairie Ridge. John Fuery chipped in 11.