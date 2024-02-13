Spencer Cullum becomes Woodstock’s career rebound leader: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 61, Streamwood 34: At Streamwood, senior forward Spencer Cullum scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Blue Streaks (19-9) defeated the Sabres in a nonconference game.

Cullum, the No. 3 scorer in Woodstock history, became the career rebounding leader at 568. He passed Mason Sutter at 564 with his seven rebounds.

Max Beard scored 12 points and had eight rebounds, Trent Butler added 10 points and five boards.

The Streaks equaled their most wins since 2013 and can get their first 20-win season since 2000 when they host Woodstock North on Wednesday.

Boylan 72, Johnsburg 53: At Rockford, sophomore Jayce Schmitt tossed in five 3-pointers and scored 20 as the Skyhawks (15-14) lost to the Titans.

Jarrel Albea added 10 points for Johnsburg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palatine 50, Hampshire 27: At the Class 4A Buffalo Grove Regional, Avery Cartee scored seven points and Whitney Thompson added six as the Whip-Purs (20-12) lost to the Pirates.

Palatine advances to play Fremd at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship.

Huntley 79, Jacobs 17: At the Class 4A Guilford Regional in Rockford, Isabella Boskey and Anna Campanelli each scored 13 points to lead the Red Raiders (24-6) past the Golden Eagles (8-21).

Fourteen Huntley players scored in the game. The Raiders will play the host Vikings at 6 p.m. Thursday for the championship.

Stevenson 58, Dundee-Crown 31: At the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional in Carpentersville, the Patriots ended the season for the Chargers (7-23) in their semifinal game. Stevenson meets Rolling Meadows at 7 p.m. Thursday for the title.