Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from McHenry County

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson, left, battles Erie's Wyatt Goossens in their 144-pound match at the Class 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday. Nelson will make his third trip back to the IHSA individual state tournament. (Tanya Koper-Bowers for Shaw Media)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.

Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

Name School Weight Class Eric Bush Johnsburg 106 1A Emmett Nelson Richmond-Burton 144 1A Brody Rudkin Richmond-Burton 150 1A Isaac Jones Richmond-Burton 157 1A Austin Hagevold Marian Central 106 1A Anthony Alanis Marian Central 113 1A Brayden Teunissen Marian Central 120 1A Vance Williams Marian Central 132 1A Andrew Alvarado Marian Central 138 1A Jimmy Mastny Marian Central 157 1A Max Astacio Marian Central 165 1A Dan French Marian Central 190 1A Johan Chavez Burlington Central 165 2A Hunter Lenz Cary-Grove 113 2A Noah Pechotta Cary-Grove 150 2A Lucas Burton Cary-Grove 285 2A Alessio Pezzella Crystal Lake Central 150 2A Cayden Parks Crystal Lake Central 190 2A Tommy McNeil Crystal Lake Central 215 2A Caden Casimino Crystal Lake South 175 2A Andy Burburija Crystal Lake South 285 2A Riley Vest Harvard 285 2A Jake Lowitzki Prairie Ridge 113 2A Mikey Meade Prairie Ridge 126 2A Xander York Prairie Ridge 157 2A John Fallaw Prairie Ridge 215 2A Kaden Combs Woodstock North 175 2A Radic Dvorak Huntley 157 3A Markos Mihalopoulos Huntley 285 3A Pedro Jimenez McHenry 150 3A

Girls state qualifiers