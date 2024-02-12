February 12, 2024
Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from McHenry County

30 boys qualify, 8 girls earn berths

By Michal Dwojak
Erie's Wyatt Goossens (back) wrestler Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson in the 144 pound weight class at the Class 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson, left, battles Erie's Wyatt Goossens in their 144-pound match at the Class 1A Byron Sectional on Saturday. Nelson will make his third trip back to the IHSA individual state tournament. (Tanya Koper-Bowers for Shaw Media)

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.

Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.

Boys state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeightClass
Eric BushJohnsburg1061A
Emmett NelsonRichmond-Burton1441A
Brody RudkinRichmond-Burton1501A
Isaac JonesRichmond-Burton1571A
Austin HagevoldMarian Central1061A
Anthony AlanisMarian Central1131A
Brayden TeunissenMarian Central1201A
Vance WilliamsMarian Central1321A
Andrew AlvaradoMarian Central1381A
Jimmy MastnyMarian Central1571A
Max AstacioMarian Central1651A
Dan FrenchMarian Central1901A
Johan ChavezBurlington Central1652A
Hunter LenzCary-Grove1132A
Noah PechottaCary-Grove1502A
Lucas BurtonCary-Grove2852A
Alessio PezzellaCrystal Lake Central1502A
Cayden ParksCrystal Lake Central1902A
Tommy McNeilCrystal Lake Central2152A
Caden CasiminoCrystal Lake South1752A
Andy BurburijaCrystal Lake South2852A
Riley VestHarvard2852A
Jake LowitzkiPrairie Ridge1132A
Mikey MeadePrairie Ridge1262A
Xander YorkPrairie Ridge1572A
John FallawPrairie Ridge2152A
Kaden CombsWoodstock North1752A
Radic DvorakHuntley1573A
Markos MihalopoulosHuntley2853A
Pedro JimenezMcHenry1503A

Girls state qualifiers

NameSchoolWeight
Victoria MaciasBurlington Central115
Ryann MillerBurlington Central170
Annalee AarsethCrystal Lake South110
Ithandehui RosasHarvard145
Janiah SlaughterHuntley105
Aubrie RohrbacherHuntley130
Natalie CoronaMcHenry140
Jasmine McCaskelRichmond-Burton140