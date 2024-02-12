Wrestling: Here are the 2024 IHSA state qualifiers from McHenry County

The stages are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state tournaments. The boys will compete at Champaign’s State Farm Center this Thursday through Saturday, while the girls will travel to Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena on Feb. 23-24.
Here is a list of McHenry County-area wrestlers who will compete in their respective state tournaments.
Boys state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Class
|Eric Bush
|Johnsburg
|106
|1A
|Emmett Nelson
|Richmond-Burton
|144
|1A
|Brody Rudkin
|Richmond-Burton
|150
|1A
|Isaac Jones
|Richmond-Burton
|157
|1A
|Austin Hagevold
|Marian Central
|106
|1A
|Anthony Alanis
|Marian Central
|113
|1A
|Brayden Teunissen
|Marian Central
|120
|1A
|Vance Williams
|Marian Central
|132
|1A
|Andrew Alvarado
|Marian Central
|138
|1A
|Jimmy Mastny
|Marian Central
|157
|1A
|Max Astacio
|Marian Central
|165
|1A
|Dan French
|Marian Central
|190
|1A
|Johan Chavez
|Burlington Central
|165
|2A
|Hunter Lenz
|Cary-Grove
|113
|2A
|Noah Pechotta
|Cary-Grove
|150
|2A
|Lucas Burton
|Cary-Grove
|285
|2A
|Alessio Pezzella
|Crystal Lake Central
|150
|2A
|Cayden Parks
|Crystal Lake Central
|190
|2A
|Tommy McNeil
|Crystal Lake Central
|215
|2A
|Caden Casimino
|Crystal Lake South
|175
|2A
|Andy Burburija
|Crystal Lake South
|285
|2A
|Riley Vest
|Harvard
|285
|2A
|Jake Lowitzki
|Prairie Ridge
|113
|2A
|Mikey Meade
|Prairie Ridge
|126
|2A
|Xander York
|Prairie Ridge
|157
|2A
|John Fallaw
|Prairie Ridge
|215
|2A
|Kaden Combs
|Woodstock North
|175
|2A
|Radic Dvorak
|Huntley
|157
|3A
|Markos Mihalopoulos
|Huntley
|285
|3A
|Pedro Jimenez
|McHenry
|150
|3A
Girls state qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Weight
|Victoria Macias
|Burlington Central
|115
|Ryann Miller
|Burlington Central
|170
|Annalee Aarseth
|Crystal Lake South
|110
|Ithandehui Rosas
|Harvard
|145
|Janiah Slaughter
|Huntley
|105
|Aubrie Rohrbacher
|Huntley
|130
|Natalie Corona
|McHenry
|140
|Jasmine McCaskel
|Richmond-Burton
|140