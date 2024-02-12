Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton’s Gina Scichowski

Name: Gina Scichowski

School: Richmond-Burton, senior

Sport: Bowling

Why she was selected: Scichowski bowled a 1,238 series to win the individual championship at the Antioch Regional at Antioch Lanes on Feb. 3, giving her back-to-back regional titles. On Saturday, she backed up her regional title with a sectional championship at Arlington Lanes in Arlington Heights.

Scichowski rolled a 1,333 series with games of 232, 229, 247, 218, 205 and 202 for a 222.17 average. Grant’s Savannah Dickson had a 1,237 series, 96 pins behind Scichowski, to place runner-up.

Scichowski will compete next at the IHSA State Tournament, beginning Friday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She also competed at state two years ago as a sophomore, placing 14th.

For her performance, Scichowski was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Scichowski answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about her senior year, dream job and more.

How did you get your start in bowling?

Scichowski: As a kid, I tried lots of sports but one that stood out was bowling. My mom introduced me to bowling because she used to bowl.

What is something about bowling that not many people know about?

Scichowski: The lanes have oil on them and there are many oil patterns that can be laid out to increase difficulty.

How often do you bowl?

Scichowski: A couple of times a week.

What’s your greatest achievement as a bowler?

Scichowski: I have bowled two 300s and my high series is an 804. I also have 3 Illinois State Scholarship Tour titles, one Junior Bowlers Scholarship Tour title and a PBA junior title to my name.

Where is your favorite place to bowl and why?

Scichowski: Raymond’s Bowl [in Johnsburg] is my favorite place to bowl because it feels like home.

What is the hardest part about bowling?

Scichowski: Keeping a good mentality because bowling can be a huge mental game. Also, figuring out when to make a ball change and what that ball change should be.

What are some of your hobbies?

Scichowski: I like going outdoors and biking.

What would be your dream job?

Scichowski: To be in the PWBA [Professional Women’s Bowling Association].

What scares you?

Scichowski: Disappointing others.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals before a big match?

Scichowski: No, I just try to get myself in focus and keep a positive mindset.