R-B’s Gina Scichowski wins sectional bowling title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 10

Girls bowling

Fremd Sectional: At Arlington Lanes in Arlington Heights, Richmond-Burton senior Gina Scichowski recorded a 1,333 six-game series to win a sectional title a week after being crowned regional champion. She’ll compete next at the IHSA State Tournament at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, beginning Friday.

Scichowski had games of 232, 229, 247, 218, 205 and 202 for a 222.17 average. Grant’s Savannah Dickson had a 1,237 series, 96 pins behind Scichowski, to place runner-up.

McHenry’s Emily Carpenter had a 939 series and Johnsburg’s Julia Erickson had a 865.

Sycamore Sectional: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Huntley took seventh as a team, but did not advance anyone to the state tournament.

The Red Raiders finished at 5,369. Harlem (6,393), Oswego East (6,013), Hononegah (5,935) and Oswego (5,805) grabbed the four state-qualifying spots.

Huntley sophomore Katie Scaletta took 15th overall with a 1,228 series, which was 18 pins behind the last individual state qualifier. Huntley junior Erica DeBello (1,210) was 18th.

Girls wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias (115 pounds) and Ryann Miller (170) both finished in the top four to advance to the state tournament Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Macias was runner-up and lost by pin to Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino in the sectional title match. Miller defeated Joliet Catholic Academy’s Cheya Bishop by fall in a third-place bout.

Boys wrestling

Class 2A Grayslake Central Sectional: At Grayslake, Cary-Grove’s Hunter Lenz (113), Noah Pechotta (150) and Lucas Burton (285) all advanced to next weekend’s IHSA State Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Lenz lost to Montini’s Mikey Malizzio in the championship bout, Burton defeated Montin’s Mick Ranquist for third place, and Pechotta took fourth.

Class 3A Barrington Sectional: At Barrington, three local wrestlers had a top-four finish to advance to next week’s state tournament.

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez (150) and Huntley’s Markos Mihalopoulos (285) both finished runner-up to qualify for state. Jimenez lost to Barrington’s Rhenzo Augusto in the championship match, and Mihalopoulos lost to Round Lake’s William Cole.

Huntley’s Radic Dvorak advanced to state with a fourth-place finish at 157 pounds.

Girls basketball

Jacobs 40, McHenry 23: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles topped the Warriors in their Class 4A Rockford Guilford Regional first-round game.

Cam Cook had 11 points to lead Jacobs (8-19), which will face Huntley at 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Olivia Schuster tossed in nine points and Zara Lewis finished with six.

Avery Stinger tallied five points for McHenry (3-27).

Marengo 41, Rosary 34: At Marengo, the Indians defeated the Royals to advance to the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional semifinals. Bella Frohling led all scorers with 24 points and four 3-pointers.

Marengo (21-9) will meet Aurora Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Macy Noe added seven points and Dayna Carr tossed in six.

Johnsburg 42, Genoa-Kingston 37: At Johnsburg, Mackenzie McQuiston tallied a team-high 14 points for the Skyhawks (16-11) in their Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional first-round game.

Sophie Person added eight points and Ava Jablonski had six. Johnsburg moves on to play Stillman Valley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Alden-Hebron 55, Hiawatha 18: At Hebron, the Giants (22-9) beat the Hawks in a Class 1A Rockford Lutheran Regional first-round game.

Alden-Hebron will play Orangeville in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Woodstock 60, Harvard 23: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (17-10) beat the Hornets (5-24) in a Class 3A Woodstock Regional first-round game.

Woodstock advances to play Crystal Lake Central in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Dundee-Crown 47, Hoffman Estates 27: At Carpentersville, the Chargers kept their season alive with a win over the Hawks in a Class 4A Dundee-Crown first-round game.

Dundee-Crown (7-22) plays Stevenson in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

Winnebago 66, Richmond-Burton 34: At Winnebago, the Rockets’ season came to an end with a loss to the Indians in their Class 2A Rockford Christian Regional first-round game. R-B finished 4-26.

Boys basketball

Bishop McNamara 73, Marian Central 71: At Timothy Christian in Elmhurst, Christian Bentancur poured in a career-high 42 points for the Hurricanes (7-23) in a loss to the Fightin’ Irish in the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament fifth-place game.

Bentancur sank four 3-pointers in the second quarter and will enter Marian’s last regular-season game against Marengo on Tuesday with 1,980 career points.

McHenry 62, Cary-Grove 44: At Cary, Adam Anwar scored 14 points and Marko Visnjevac tossed in 13 for the Warriors in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Trojans.

Dylan Hurckes had 10 points and Hayden Stone scored nine for McHenry (22-7, 11-5).

Cary-Grove (14-15, 9-7) was led by Jake Hornok with 16 points and three 3s. Adam Bauer chipped in 12 points and Ryan Elbert had nine.

Geneva 62, Crystal Lake South 57: At Geneva, the Gators (25-3) saw their 12-game winning streak end with a loss to the Vikings.

Alden-Hebron 53, OLSHA 22: At Elgin, Nolan Vanderstappen poured in 25 points in a Northeastern Athletic Conference Tournament win against the Guardians.

JP Stewart and Fabian Carreno both chipped in 10 points in the win.

Westminster Christian 44, Alden-Hebron 32: At Elgin, Vanderstappen scored 13 points for the Giants in a NAC Tournament loss to the Warriors.

Jason Webber added eight points for A-H (8-19).

Jacobs 73, Alcott 51: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (13-16) earned a nonconference victory against the Wildcats.

Dundee-Crown 56, Elgin 35: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (10-15) beat the Maroons in nonconference action.