Boys wrestling: Marian Central qualifies 8 individuals for state at 1A Byron Sectional

BYRON – Day 2 of the Class 1A Byron Sectional turned out to be a dominant showing for Marian Central. It also was a good showing for Richmond-Burton and a Johnsburg freshman.

The Hurricanes advanced a total of eight wrestlers to state on Saturday. Five of those were sectional champions.

Senior Anthony Alanis (113), junior Brayden Teunissen (120), junior Vance Williams (132), freshman Jimmy Mastny (157) and senior Max Astacio (165) each won their bracket for Marian Central.

In the championship matches, Alanis took a 15-3 major decision against Riverdale senior Tharren Jacobs; Teunissen took a 14-4 major decision against Riverdale sophomore Dean Wainwright; Williams pinned Newman senior Brady Grennan in 5:18; Mastny pinned Oregon senior Anthony Bauer in 1:44; and Astacio won a 3-1 sudden victory against Genoa-Kingston senior Brady Brewick.

“I think what was working for me throughout the tournament was just putting the pace on everyone,” said Alanis, the reigning Class 2A 106-pound state champion. “Not letting them get to any of their attacks or anything like that, or if they do get to their attacks, just re-attacking and mainly focusing on putting the pace on everyone.

“It feels good [to win the title]. At the beginning of the year I wasn’t even sure if I was going to be able to wrestle, so for me to win sectionals, it means a lot. And hopefully, I can go win a state championship next week.”

Williams defeated Grennan, a two-time sectional champion and two-time IHSA state medalist, for the sectional title.

“Just sticking to what I’ve been learning in practice [was the key]. There’s been so much growth in these last few weeks, really focusing on what I’m good at and then expanding on that,” Williams said. “It feels awesome. I know I beat two really good guys, so it means a whole lot, showing myself that I’m right there and I’m at the top where I truly think I should be.”

Also for Marian Central, sophomore Austin Hagevold (106) and junior Andrew Alvarado (138) had a pair of third-place finishes, and sophomore Dan French (190) chipped in a fourth-place finish to clinch state bids.

Richmond-Burton senior Brody Rudkin took second (150), and junior Emmett Nelson (144) and senior Isaac Jones (157) each placed fourth to advance to state.

Johnsburg freshman Eric Bush placed second at 106.