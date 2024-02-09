Huntley District 158 names first female superintendent; Jessica Lombard is graduate of Huntley High

Jessica Lombard was named superintendent of Huntley School District 158 on Feb. 8, 2024. She is a Huntley High School graduate and had been serving as interim superintendent. (Photo provided by Huntley School District 158)

Jessica Lombard, who has led Huntley School District 158 for several months on an interim basis, has been tapped as the school system’s first female superintendent.

The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to named Lombard schools chief, effective immediately, the district announced in a news release.

Lombard has deep roots in District 158, not only professionally but as a Huntley native and graduate of Huntley High School, the release said.

She’d been appointed interim superintendent in May and prior to that spent five years as associate superintendent. Her roles included assistant superintendent of human resources and of elementary learning and special education, director of curriculum, principal at Mackeben Elementary School, and principal and assistant principal at Leggee Elementary School.

“We are thrilled that Jessica Lombard will officially be taking the helm here in Huntley 158,” Board President Andy Bittman said in the release. “While leading in multiple, diverse roles in the district, Ms. Lombard has remained student-focused and student-driven. She has an inherent ability to connect with others, listen to all sides while problem-solving, and drive a diverse group to the best decision. These gifts have allowed her to effectively lead Huntley 158 to the benefit of students, staff and the community at large. She is exactly what district 158 needs right now.”

Lombard called the appointment a “great honor” and said she’s “committed to upholding the high standards and values of Huntley 158 and to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders – administrators, staff, families and the community – for student success.”

Lombard has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Northern Illinois University, and an Education Specialist degree in educational leadership from National Louis University. She’s an adjunct faculty member at NIU and graduate of the Leadership Greater McHenry County program.

The district has entered into a four-year contract with Lombard. Her base salary starting in July will be $227,000, with 2.5% raises each year.

The District 158 school board had already signaled its commitment to keeping Lombard in the top position. In October, the board announced in a statement it had “agreed to change course and temporarily suspend” its superintendent search and, instead, “conduct a formal interview with Ms. Lombard.”

A new slate took over the school board in last spring’s local election.