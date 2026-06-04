Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris to host VBS July 8-10

Vacation Bible School is coming soon to the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris.

Youngsters who have completed pre-K through fifth grade are invited to hop aboard the Wonder Junction train for a three-day VBS from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, at the church.

The train will take youngsters to the Wild, Wild West to learn about Jesus through music, fun, crafts, games and more. Attendance is free.

To register, go to efcmm.org and click on the Wonder Junction link, or call the church office at 815-734-4942. The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave.

Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Nursery care and Children’s Church are available for youngsters up through age 9.