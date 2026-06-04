Minooka Schools announces field house, career and technical center opening dates for August

Minooka Community High School is opening two state-of-the-art facilities this summer as part of a sweeping $82 million upgrade to its campuses.

The new Field House and Career & Technical Education Center represent the first phase of a multi-year plan to expand educational opportunities and prepare students for college and careers.

The Field House at South Campus opens to the public on Saturday, August 15, featuring a 200-meter Olympic-grade track, four basketball courts, modern locker rooms, and training areas. The Career & Technical Education Center at Central Campus opens August 29 with expanded classrooms and equipment for hands-on learning in high-demand technical fields.

Both facilities will serve students and the community.

Field House Grand Opening (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School )

The Field House: A New Home for Athletics and Community Events

The 92,700-square-foot Field House at South Campus, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon, addresses a long-standing need for athletic and physical education space. The building features four full-size basketball courts and a 200-meter indoor track with Mondo flooring — the same professional-grade surface used at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Beyond athletics, the facility includes multipurpose spaces available for community events, modern locker rooms, and dedicated training areas for student-athletes.

The grand opening runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by tours of the facility.

Career & Technical Education Center Grand Opening (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School )

Career Training Gets a Major Upgrade

The Career & Technical Education Center at Central Campus, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka, has undergone a significant expansion and renovation totaling 56,200 square feet of new and remodeled space. The upgrade provides modern classrooms and cutting-edge equipment designed to give students hands-on experience in high-tech environments.

The expansion reflects the district’s commitment to preparing students for careers in fields facing worker shortages — from skilled trades to advanced manufacturing and healthcare.

The grand opening runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by tours.

Building for the Future

Dr. Robert Schiffbauer, superintendent, said the projects represent more than construction. “This expansion is not just about building new structures; it’s about building a brighter future for our students,” he said. “By investing in modern facilities and programs, we are providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

Both events are open to the public.