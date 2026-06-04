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Minooka Schools announces field house, career and technical center opening dates for August

The Minooka Community High School District building at 201 Wabena Ave., Minooka.

The Minooka Community High School District building at 201 Wabena Ave., Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

Minooka Community High School is opening two state-of-the-art facilities this summer as part of a sweeping $82 million upgrade to its campuses.

The new Field House and Career & Technical Education Center represent the first phase of a multi-year plan to expand educational opportunities and prepare students for college and careers.

The Field House at South Campus opens to the public on Saturday, August 15, featuring a 200-meter Olympic-grade track, four basketball courts, modern locker rooms, and training areas. The Career & Technical Education Center at Central Campus opens August 29 with expanded classrooms and equipment for hands-on learning in high-demand technical fields.

Both facilities will serve students and the community.

Field House Grand Opening

Field House Grand Opening (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School )

The Field House: A New Home for Athletics and Community Events

The 92,700-square-foot Field House at South Campus, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon, addresses a long-standing need for athletic and physical education space. The building features four full-size basketball courts and a 200-meter indoor track with Mondo flooring — the same professional-grade surface used at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Beyond athletics, the facility includes multipurpose spaces available for community events, modern locker rooms, and dedicated training areas for student-athletes.

The grand opening runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by tours of the facility.

Career & Technical Education Center Grand Opening

Career & Technical Education Center Grand Opening (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School )

Career Training Gets a Major Upgrade

The Career & Technical Education Center at Central Campus, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka, has undergone a significant expansion and renovation totaling 56,200 square feet of new and remodeled space. The upgrade provides modern classrooms and cutting-edge equipment designed to give students hands-on experience in high-tech environments.

The expansion reflects the district’s commitment to preparing students for careers in fields facing worker shortages — from skilled trades to advanced manufacturing and healthcare.

The grand opening runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by tours.

Building for the Future

Dr. Robert Schiffbauer, superintendent, said the projects represent more than construction. “This expansion is not just about building new structures; it’s about building a brighter future for our students,” he said. “By investing in modern facilities and programs, we are providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

Both events are open to the public.

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network