Man pleads guilty to having gun in Huntley bowling alley, throwing table through candy store window

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to bringing a gun into a Huntley bowling alley and throwing a table through a window at a candy store near the village’s downtown, and was sentenced to two years of felony probation, according to McHenry County court records.

Nicholas Lopez, now 21, of Hampshire, pleaded guilty to carrying or possessing a firearm in a bar, according to sentencing orders.

In a separate case he pleaded guilty to causing between $500 and $10,000 in criminal damage to property, records show

Each charge is a Class 4 felony and typically punishable by one to three years in prison and also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty pleas in the gun case, additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor were dismissed, sentencing orders show.

Lopez was accused of illegally possessing a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun at Bowl Hi Lanes, which sells alcoholic beverages, at about midnight on Feb. 10. He also initially was accused of drinking alcohol underage, according to the criminal complaint filed by Huntley police.

In the separate case, Lopez was accused of throwing a metal table through the front window of Morkes Chocolates at about 1:15 a.m. on March 22, according to the indictment.

He was sentenced to felony probation on each charge to be served concurrently. He also was ordered to perform 30 hours on each charge and pay $840. He received credit for 128 days served in the county jail, according to sentencing orders.

Lopez also was ordered to have no contact with the bowling alley or the candy store, according to the sentencing orders.