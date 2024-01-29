Car crashes into Lake in the Hills spa, injures customer

One person was injured after a car crashed into Lash Out Spa & Permanent Makeup Saturday in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Christina Kastning)

One person was injured after a car crashed into a newly opened business in Lake in the Hills Saturday, the Lake in the Hills Police Department reports.

Local police responded to a call at 12:37 p.m. Saturday reporting a car had crashed into a business located at 9243 S. Route 31, according to a Lake in the Hills Police Department news release.

“A GMC Yukon drive through the front of the business, struck a patron inside, and caused significant damage to the building itself,” according to the release.

The customer was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening, according to the release. The driver was reported to have no injuries and declined treatment, according to the release.

The car hit the front of Lash Out Spa & Permanent Makeup, which just opened in that location Jan. 22, owner Christina Kastning said. The spa was previously located in Crystal Lake.

“The car had my client pinned up against the front desk,” Kastning said. “It was so scary. It sounded like the whole roof was collapsing.”

The business was cleared by the village to remain open, and the spa is still seeing clients by having them enter through the back door, she said.

The car came through the front wall and took out a post, Kastning said.

“Thank God our contractor did such an amazing job because that front reception wall is what actually stopped the vehicle from going through the entire space,” she said.

The car was towed from the scene. Lake in the Hills Police Department believe the crash was unintentional and no citations were issued at the crash, which is currently being investigated by the reporting officer, according to the release.