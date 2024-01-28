Crystal Lake police announces holiday enforcement campaign results

Crystal Lake police vehicles sit outside the police station on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Emily Coleman)

The Crystal Lake Police Department recently completed its participation in the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program conducted for the holiday season.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois took part in an effort to keep roads safe and ensure a happy holiday season.

During the mobilization, the department stopped 51 motorists for traffic violations and issued 47 citations, which included 20 speeding citations and 17 citations for distracted driving.

Additionally, one person was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.