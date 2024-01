Each day in the newspaper we read about drug possession and arrests.

We all wonder what can we do to prevent this? Mental health. We need more education on this issue. But then we open dispensaries. Some say that this will help with our taxes. Do our taxes ever go down? I have never seen our taxes go down. Have you?

We need God’s peace in the world not a world of drugs and hate crimes and school killings. A kinder world would be a better world.

Judy Walsh Smith

McHenry