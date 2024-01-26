Prairie Ridge edges Cary-Grove in wrestling tiebreaker: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25

Boys wrestling

Prairie Ridge 33, Cary-Grove 33: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves were awarded the dual victory with an 8-6 edge in wins for the tiebreaker.

Tyler Cord (144), Xander York (157), Walter Pollack (215), John Fallaw (285), Lorenzo Massart (120), Mikey Meade (126) and Christian Pease (132) had wins on the mat, while Ethan Kendall (150) picked up a forfeit.

C-G had wins from Anthony Betancourt (165), Kyle Jarecki (190), Hunter Lenz (113) and Trenton Klapperich (138) on the mat. Luke Bennett (175) and Gunner Cotte (106) won by forfeits.

Crystal Lake Central 57, Crystal Lake South 22: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers had six winners by pins in their FVC win over the Gators.

Daniel Snow (126), Nick Zuehlke (138), Nathan Kozlowski (150), Tyler Porter (165), Cayden Parks (190) and Tommy McNeil (215) won by pins.

Brett Campagna (144) won by major decision and Alessio Pezzella (157) won by technical fall.

Woodstock 69, Woodstock North 12: At Woodstock, six Blue Streaks won by pins in their Crosstown Classic victory over the Thunder.

Blake O’Leary (132), Logan Wisner (157), Max Miller (165), Zach Canaday (190), Philip Conrad (215) and Lucas Iverson (285) had pins for the Streaks.

The Thunder had pins from Anthony Matejzik (120) and Kaden Combs (175).

Hampshire 45, McHenry 30: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs beat the Warriors in their FVC dual match with seven pins.

Andrew Salmieri (120), Dawson Smith (132), Logan Campbell (138), Tyler Marino (144), Michael Brannigan (157), Aidan Rowells (175) and Carter Hintz (190) won by fall for Hampshire. Joey Ochoa (285) won by decision.

McHenry got wins from Pedro Jimenez (150) and Aiden Fischler (165) by pins, and from Cody Kamp (113) and Myles Wagner (126) by decisions.

Huntley 57, South Elgin 15: At South Elgin, the Red Raiders (21-5) defeated the Storm one night after clinching the FVC championship with a dual win over Hampshire.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 3,113, Woodstock 3,075: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Erica DeBello rolled a 657 series as the Red Raiders beat the Blue Streaks.

DeBello had games of 256 and 233. Katie Scaletta had a 220 game and a 549 series and Prianca Waters (555) and Ashlyn Tenglin (517) had the other best scores.

Torin Deacon led Woodstock with a pair of 224 games and a 616. Ava Caldwell rolled a 247 game and 612 series and Lizzie Pilson added a 520.

Marengo 2,576, Jacobs 2,160: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Krystal Macias rolled a 490 to lead the Indians past the Golden Eagles in their match.

Emily White (477), Kayla Miller (461) and Callie Waters (453) had Marengo’s other top scores.

Kate Carlstedt led Jacobs with a 404.

Boys basketball

Alden-Hebron 63, Trinity Oaks 46: At Cary, Ben Vole scored 18 points as the Giants (5-12) ended a nine-game losing streak with the win.

Nolan Vanderstappen scored 14 points, Jason Weber had 13 and Nick Heber had 10.

Marengo 55, Harvard 44: At Harvard, Derek Bibbings scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Indians (3-19, 1-7) defeated the Hornets (1-16, 0-6) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Freshman Sam Vandello added 13 points for Marengo.

Girls basketball

Marengo 49, Harvard 29: At Harvard, Bella Frohling tossed in 14 points as the Indians (16-8, 9-1) defeated the Hornets (4-19, 0-11) in their KRC game.

Emily Kirchhoff scored 11 and Dayna Carr added 10 for the Indians. Ava Peceniak and Ava Borchardt each scored seven to lead Harvard.

Alden-Hebron 62, Westminster Christian 31: At Elgin, Jessica Webber outscored the Warriors by herself with 32 points in the Giants’ Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Webber hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 in the first half and 14 in the second for the Giants (16-6, 5-2). Rileigh Gaddini added 13 points for A-H.

Boys swimming

Cary-Grove 117, District 300 53: At the Sage YMCA of McHenry County, Connor Chan, Noah Brereton and Drew Watson each won two individual events as C-G (which competes as a District 155 co-op) won the dual meet.

Chan won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, Brereton won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Watson won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Kasparas Venslauskas won the 200 freestyle.

Watson, Venslauskas, Brereton and Chan won the 200 medley relay, and Victory Praczkowski, Jace Kanig, Brereton and Venslauskas won the 400 freestyle relay.

D-300 got a win from Luke Johnson in the 100 backstroke and from Johnson, Charlie Mason, Justin Bernstein and Pavlo Komarov in the 200 freestyle relay.